Closed for Business

Typepad is closed for business!
Thank you for being a valued customer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can't I log in?

Our end of service date was September 30, 2025. This means you can no longer login.

Am I owed a refund?

Typepad customers who paid for a year of service that extended beyond the shutdown date have been issued pro-rated refunds. You may need to contact your bank for further details if you do not see the refund on your statement. If you did not have a valid credit card on file, we may not have been able to process your refund.

Am I able to access my files, and if I was unable to extract them in time, is there any extension available?

Unfortunately, you can no longer access your files and there will be no extensions beyond the end of service date.

What will happen to my blog data?

All of the blog data will be purged. For privacy concerns, contact [email protected].

If you have any questions that aren't answered in the above FAQ section, please fill out the form or email [email protected].